Minnesota House passes $330M COVID bill; Senate vote next

The Minnesota Legislature worked to speed through a $330 million rescue plan Thursday that aims to head off some economic, health and spillover consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal, which came together in private, is the second COVID-19 related bill to get swift action from lawmakers in the past two weeks. Together, the two packages shell out more than $500 million, with top legislators saying there will be more actions to come.

The House passed it on a 99-4 vote.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said a Legislature with divided-party control united to put together a package that responds to known or anticipated needs. He offered an apology to those who worried about the lack of public input.

“We have done this work together in adverse conditions,” he said.

But Winkler warned: “We have grave and difficult days ahead.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Zimmerman, echoed Winkler’s sentiment about pushing toward a common goal even with great uncertainty ahead.

“Unlike the partisan bickering in Washington, we here in Minnesota are working together because that’s what we do,” he said, adding, “We will overcome the COVID-19 crisis.”

Of the latest plan, $200 million will be put into a fund that Gov. Tim Walz’s administration will control and parcel out. The Legislature built in some oversight on bigger expenses. Some of the spending that Walz had requested, including emergency checks to people on public assistance programs, didn’t make the cut.

But there are sizable chunks of aid to child care centers, tribal governments, distressed businesses and food shelves and homeless shelters. Minnesotans will get more latitude when applying for driver’s licenses, including the Real ID.

Some lawmakers warned that Minnesota is heading for a financial crisis as more government programs get tapped and anticipated tax revenue tapers. Minnesota had a projected $1.5 billion budget surplus, but that was based on how the economy was performing before the health crisis set in

The bill didn’t win unanimous backing.

Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said Minnesota is trying to repair problems from a storm that hasn’t even fully passed through yet.

“Right now we’re putting together a bill for what we think the problem might be in the future,” Drazkowski said.

Among the proposals left out of the bill was relief for hourly school employees who were idled by the governor’s recent school closure order.

The House and Senate took unusual steps to conduct their floor session amid health concerns and the need for social distancing. Some members stayed home, with some on self-quarantine after coming in contact with people who contracted coronavirus.

The state Senate planned to take up the bill later Thursday and send it to Walz.

Lawmakers don’t anticipate returning to the Capitol until April 14, but both chambers gave themselves flexibility to hold remote hearings and votes if necessary.

MPR News reporter Tim Pugmire contributed to this report.