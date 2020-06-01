Two dead at Grand Forks air base

Two service members are dead following a shooting incident at the Grand Forks Air Force Base early Monday.

A release from the the public affairs office the Grand Forks Air Force base says two active duty military members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing were killed in an incident at about 4:30 a.m.

Base emergency services responded to the scene, have it contained and believe there is currently no risk to other personnel at this time, according to the release.

Names of the deceased aren’t being released for 24 hours to provide time to notify family.

Officials say the incident was contained and is under investigation.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.