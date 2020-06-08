Clarissa Heavner, center, and her U-13 Cottage Grove United teammates rehydrate during a game at the Schwan's USA Cup soccer tournament in Blaine in July 2013. Monday will be a scorcher — expect afternoon highs mainly from the mid-80s in parts of the north to the mid-90s in the south.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread into Canada and weaken as they track northeastward across portions of central and northern Minnesota this Monday morning.

Weather radar at 8:17 a.m. on Monday Grand Forks National Weather Service

Very warm, rather muggy air has surged northward across Minnesota behind a strong warm front. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly from the mid-80s in parts of the north to the mid-90s in the south. The Twin Cities should warm to about 95 with a gusty south wind of 15 to 30 mph. That south wind will cool areas along the North Shore as it blows in off the big lake.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday afternoon Twin Cities National Weather Service

Cold front coming

The muggy warm sector that we will be in all day on Monday is between that advancing warm front and a trailing cold front plodding eastward across the Dakotas. Strong thunderstorms will fire up near the cold front as the heating of the afternoon revs up the convection.

Forecast weather map for 7 p.m. on Monday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Severe storms possible

Some of these storms are likely to become severe with large hail and damaging winds from the Dakotas and then into northwestern portions of Minnesota by late on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center is continuing an enhanced risk for severe storms for a strip of northwestern Minnesota that includes Wheaton, Moorhead and Red Lake Falls.

Updated severe weather outlook for Monday and Monday night NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Cooler Tuesday, but wet

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures to Minnesota on Tuesday, along with a scattering of showers. Contributing to the wetness will be a plume of moisture from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal track northward.

Forecast track of center of Tropical Storm Cristobal's remnants National Hurricane Center

Flash flood watches have been issued from the Gulf Coast all the way to Wisconsin, possibly clipping the hill-and-valley country of southeastern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Flash flood watches into Tuesday Weather Prediction Center

Areas with the greatest chance of getting enough rainfall to cause flash flooding on Tuesday and into Tuesday night have been identified in yellow, including a broad swath through central Wisconsin.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Tuesday and Tuesday night Weather Prediction Center

Long-sleeve weather on Wednesday

Canadian air will sweep in from the northwest on Wednesday. Most high temperatures in the state will be just in the drafty 60s.

The end of the week looks quite pleasant.