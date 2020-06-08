Hot and humid: Southern Minnesota to roast with 90-degree highs
Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread into Canada and weaken as they track northeastward across portions of central and northern Minnesota this Monday morning.
Very warm, rather muggy air has surged northward across Minnesota behind a strong warm front. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly from the mid-80s in parts of the north to the mid-90s in the south. The Twin Cities should warm to about 95 with a gusty south wind of 15 to 30 mph. That south wind will cool areas along the North Shore as it blows in off the big lake.
Cold front coming
The muggy warm sector that we will be in all day on Monday is between that advancing warm front and a trailing cold front plodding eastward across the Dakotas. Strong thunderstorms will fire up near the cold front as the heating of the afternoon revs up the convection.
Severe storms possible
Some of these storms are likely to become severe with large hail and damaging winds from the Dakotas and then into northwestern portions of Minnesota by late on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center is continuing an enhanced risk for severe storms for a strip of northwestern Minnesota that includes Wheaton, Moorhead and Red Lake Falls.
Cooler Tuesday, but wet
The cold front will bring cooler temperatures to Minnesota on Tuesday, along with a scattering of showers. Contributing to the wetness will be a plume of moisture from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal track northward.
Flash flood watches have been issued from the Gulf Coast all the way to Wisconsin, possibly clipping the hill-and-valley country of southeastern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Areas with the greatest chance of getting enough rainfall to cause flash flooding on Tuesday and into Tuesday night have been identified in yellow, including a broad swath through central Wisconsin.
Long-sleeve weather on Wednesday
Canadian air will sweep in from the northwest on Wednesday. Most high temperatures in the state will be just in the drafty 60s.
The end of the week looks quite pleasant.