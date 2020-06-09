Nicole Hamilton of Black Nurses Rock takes the temperature of attendees to George Floyd's memorial service Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Total current COVID-19 hospitalizations held mostly steady again Monday and the count of people needing intensive care dipped to 198, the lowest it’s been in nearly a month.

The intensive care need is a key metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health care system. It’s fallen significantly over the past seven days.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said while it was encouraging to see current hospitalizations stabilize and ICU cases dip, officials remain concerned “because we have seen deaths in healthy, younger adults. That is very sobering.”

Because the virus is new, she added, “we’re continuing to be cautious on how we view things.”

While most COVID-19 deaths have involved people in long-term care with underlying health problems, Malcolm said one of the people reported in Monday’s death count was a person in their 20s with no underlying health conditions.

The department over the weekend reported another person in their 20s dying from COVID-19.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:

28,224 cases confirmed via 354,226 tests

1,197 deaths

3,401 cases requiring hospitalization

452 people remain hospitalized; 198 in intensive care

23,657 patients no longer needing isolation

No guidance yet on K-12 school year

Asked about when state K-12 public schools would receive guidance on opening school buildings in the fall, Minnesota health officials said school leaders should still be preparing multiple scenarios to start the school year.

“We just don’t now what the state of the epidemic will be at that time,” Malcolm said. “We appreciate people are looking for clarity” but officials haven’t set a date yet to answer the question.

Ehresmann said her agency and the Education Department are in consultation about how the coronavirus could impact the next school year. It could be midsummer before districts learn if they’ll have to continue distance learning or can reopen their buildings.

“Part of the goal is to make sure that there are options available for the fall so that there is time to plan,” she said, “so that we can be nimble if we have to make adaptations given a change in how the virus behaves.”

More openings coming Wednesday

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a further loosening of restrictions on businesses and other aspects of society during the coronavirus pandemic beginning Wednesday.

Among the changes:

Indoor restaurant and bar service and personal services can open at 50 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.

Places of worship can also hold services at 50 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.

Entertainment venues can open 25 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.

Personal care services, including salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, can work indoors at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, yoga studio and fitness centers can reopen 25 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.

More than 80 percent of the Minnesotans confirmed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. But officials continued their plea to Minnesotans to continue staying 6 feet apart, wear masks and stay home if they feel ill.

The reopenings come even as health leaders worry about the potential for a spurt of new cases coming from the protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing.

Malcolm on Monday said several community testing sites would open Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis and St. Paul to test people who were part of the Floyd protests, cleanup efforts or observing the protests.

Meatpacking hot spots remain

Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.

In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. By Monday, there were 1,597 confirmed cases, although the numbers are rising at a much slower rate than in previous weeks.

The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.

Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.

An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Monday, confirmed cases were at 2,071 with 16 deaths.

Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 522 people have now tested positive in the county.

While the counts in those counties are high relative to their population, officials say the growth in new cases in those areas appears to be stabilizing.

Mower County in southern Minnesota, another county with a large meatpacking presence, is becoming a hot spot.

Mower County has jumped the past few weeks, reporting a total of 524 positive COVID-19 cases now with two deaths as of Monday. The Rochester, Minn., Post-Bulletin reported recently that two meat plants in Austin, Minn., are seeing COVID-19 cases rise rapidly.

Developments from around the state

St. Paul school board meeting canceled out of respect for Marny Xiong

The St. Paul Public School Board has canceled its meeting Tuesday out of respect for chairperson Marny Xiong, who died Sunday of COVID-19.

The board had been set to discuss its contract with the St. Paul Police Department at their meeting. The discussion comes after the University of Minnesota and Minneapolis Public Schools have both ended contracts with their city’s police department following the killing of George Floyd.

Officials with the St. Paul school district say they'll schedule the board meeting for another time.

— Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News

