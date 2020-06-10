Gov. Tim Walz speaks about the state of COVID-19 in Minnesota at a press conference at the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, May 23.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to address police accountability, COVID-19 and efforts to restart the economy as he announces a special session set to start on Friday.

The governor’s comments will come hours after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo vowed to make sweeping changes in his department in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Among his first steps, Arradondo said he is withdrawing from contract talks with the police union and will seek changes on issues of force, the role of supervisors and how officers are disciplined and fired.

Wednesday also marks the first day that COVID-19 restrictions take a step back as businesses reopen, including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.