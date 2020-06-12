Across Minnesota, graduating seniors mark milestones amid the pandemic

MPR News Staff

Share story

Person in a tiger costume waves to people in a convertible.
An animated Adalberto Villalobos sends off a graduate on a high note May 28, 2020, while wearing the Tech High School tiger mascot outfit in St. Cloud, Minn.
Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News

Members of the class of 2020 faced an unexpected ending to their school year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduating seniors weren’t able to experience last year traditions — like prom, senior day and final competitions — with friends at school. 

But school staff and communities across Minnesota were determined to make these seniors feel special amid social distancing. From drive-up proms to virtual commencements, photos from around the state showing the class of 2020 being celebrated. 

We also asked seniors across Minnesota what they’d like to say to their graduating peers and what they want people to know about the class of 2020. We’ve included some of their heartfelt answers.

‘2020 strong’

by Tartan High School senior Mckenzie Schmitz
Photos: Drive-up graduation 'a ray of hope'

Things to remember

by Westbrook Walnut Grove High School senior Kayla Reimers
Photos: Austin seniors get top billing

‘United by commonality, enhanced by individuality’

Video by Rosemount High School senior Charlie Huang.

Photos: In Janesville, drive-in graduation stars class of 2020
Photos: St. Paul restaurant hosts social distance prom
Photos: 'A special class of Tartan' holds virtual ceremony
Photos: Parade celebrates St. Cloud seniors

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More