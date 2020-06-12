An animated Adalberto Villalobos sends off a graduate on a high note May 28, 2020, while wearing the Tech High School tiger mascot outfit in St. Cloud, Minn.

Members of the class of 2020 faced an unexpected ending to their school year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduating seniors weren’t able to experience last year traditions — like prom, senior day and final competitions — with friends at school.

But school staff and communities across Minnesota were determined to make these seniors feel special amid social distancing. From drive-up proms to virtual commencements, photos from around the state showing the class of 2020 being celebrated.

We also asked seniors across Minnesota what they’d like to say to their graduating peers and what they want people to know about the class of 2020. We’ve included some of their heartfelt answers.

‘2020 strong’

by Tartan High School senior Mckenzie Schmitz

Photos: Drive-up graduation 'a ray of hope'

Hamartii Hailu is lifted by her father while receiving her diploma. All of Cristo Rey's graduating seniors have been accepted to college since the school's first graduation in 2011. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Jaylen Cargill smiles for family members' photos after receiving his diploma during a social distancing drive-up graduation ceremony at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis on June 6, 2020. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Nayeli Santana Pacheco waves to cheering faculty and staff before receiving her diploma during a social distance ceremony. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Things to remember

by Westbrook Walnut Grove High School senior Kayla Reimers

Photos: Austin seniors get top billing

To honor the 2020 graduating high school seniors, front house manager Sam Deyo (left) puts their names on the Paramount Theater marquee for photo opportunities. Assisting at right is Tim Rietz. Jerry Olson for MPR News

Austin, Minn., graduating senior Morgan Raymond poses under her name on the Paramount Theater's marquee on May 19, 2020. Organizers of the annual ArtWorks festival in Austin offered a chance for seniors to see their names at the historic theater and pose for photos. Jerry Olson for MPR News

Graduating senior Kory Klouse tries to decide which side the tassel belonged on while waiting for his name to go on the marquee. Jerry Olson for MPR News

‘United by commonality, enhanced by individuality’

Video by Rosemount High School senior Charlie Huang.

Photos: In Janesville, drive-in graduation stars class of 2020

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton seniors and their families listen to Michael Sheehy give his speech from the bleachers of the football field. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Grace Britton releases an eco-friendly balloon May 2, 2020, as a video of her receiving a diploma from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School was shown on a screen. Each student was videotaped receiving their diploma prior to the graduation. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Amanda Gruis reads information given to her while waiting for a parade to begin during the social distance commencement ceremony. Each graduate sat in a chair placed 30 feet apart from each other, which was signed by teachers and had their diploma on it. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Photos: St. Paul restaurant hosts social distance prom

Cars line up along Grand Avenue as teens wait for their turn to walk the red carpet and take photos at the social distance drive-in prom. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

From left, Kaylee Gagner, Keilan Booher and Kayleigh Loughrey pose for a picture after walking the red carpet on May 22, 2020. Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul hosted a social distance drive-in prom for seniors who missed the high school rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Wally Niemiec and Dan Dryden perform outside Hope Breakfast Bar for prom attendees. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Photos: 'A special class of Tartan' holds virtual ceremony

Gelly Garay-Triviski, 17, throws her cap in the air after taking pictures at Tartan High School. "I think it's more exciting and you feel more love," Garay-Triviski said of the virtual graduation ceremony. "We're a special class of Tartan. No one else has done this." Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Gelly Garay-Triviski, 17, wears a face mask May 14, 2020, after taking a photo in her cap and gown at Tartan High School in Oakdale. The school's graduating seniors returned to school at appointed times to take photographs with diplomas to be used in a virtual commencement ceremony. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Tartan High School teachers and staff social distance as they welcome graduating seniors arriving to take photos for a virtual ceremony. The prerecorded virtual ceremony was broadcast June 4, 2020. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News