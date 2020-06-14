Six wounded by gunfire in north Minneapolis

Six people were injured — some seriously — by gunfire early Sunday morning outside a bar in north Minneapolis.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. on the 200 block of West Broadway. Authorities received a report of a ShotSpotter activation, and then reports of a shooting.

"Preliminary investigation yielded that a fight had broken out inside an establishment on that block. The fight spilled out to the outside and shots were fired," police reported in a news release.

Three victims were taken by private vehicle to Hennepin County Medical Center; two were taken to North Memorial Medical Center. A sixth victim was located a few blocks from the shooting scene and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Condition reports for the victims were not available Sunday, but some had life-threatening injuries -- with police noting that because of the severity of some of the injuries, homicide detectives responded to the scene.

At last report there had not been arrests in the case.