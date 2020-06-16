Business & Economy

Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions to July 21

The Associated Press
Toronto

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stand at the new border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in Derby Line, Vt.
Wilson Ring | AP 2019

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the U.S. and about 18 percent of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is world’s longest between two nations.

