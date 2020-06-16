COVID-19

Omar announces father's death from COVID-19 complications

The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Share story

Defund police march in northeast Minneapolis
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, pictured here speaking to a crowd calling on city leaders to defund the Minneapolis Police Department, announced Monday that her father died due to complications from COVID-19.
Stephen Maturen | Getty Images file

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information.

"No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him," Omar said in her statement. ``My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time."

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More