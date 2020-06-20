Health officials say bagged garden salad linked to illness affecting 13 Minnesotans

State health officials reported Saturday that at least 13 Minnesotans have become ill from a parasite linked to bagged salads sold at Aldi and Hy-Vee stores. Courtesy Hy-Vee

State health officials reported Saturday that at least 13 Minnesotans have become ill from a parasite linked to bagged salads sold at Aldi and Hy-Vee stores.

The Cyclospora outbreak has sickened more than 75 people in total across six states. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 16 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak, but state officials said none of those hospitalizations are in Minnesota.

State and federal officials said the cases are linked to store-brand salads specifically labeled as "garden salad," with iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. Anyone with Aldi Little Salad Bar or Hy-Vee brand bagged garden salad is advised to throw it away.

Hy-Vee said Saturday it is recalling and offering refunds for its 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, for all expiration dates.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that Cyclospora infections are "spread through consumption of fresh produce; it is not spread person-to-person. Washing of produce, or routine chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods, are unlikely to kill Cyclospora."

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss.

"People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this period can range from 2-14 days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated," the state health department said.

The Minnesota cases developed between June 1 and June 9 and affect people ranging in age from 24 to 79. Two of the cases in Minnesota are in the Twin Cities metro area; the other 11 are in Greater Minnesota.

