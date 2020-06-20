The killing of George Floyd

Photos: Minnesotans gather for Juneteenth

Minnesotans came out across the state to protest, celebrate and reflect on Juneteenth.

Evan Frost, Christine T. Nguyen and Derek Montgomery

Share story

A woman in a crowd sings and dances.
Whitney Coleman dances along to a performance by Known choir during a Juneteenth celebration in north Minneapolis on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Evan Frost | MPR News

People around Minnesota gathered Friday to celebrate, protest, reflect and just be together for Juneteenth.

The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 that slaves in Texas received news of their freedom — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. The holiday has gained greater meaning and attention in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Marches, rallies and community celebrations took place all over the state on Friday. In Duluth, two groups — nearly 1,000 people in total — came together at City Hall to call for racial justice.

Juneteenth around Minnesota

At the State Capitol in St. Paul, protesters called for legislation to defund and reform police, as Muslim activists gathered in prayer on the Capitol steps.

Community celebrations took place throughout the afternoon in Minneapolis, and a candlelight vigil at the “Say Their Names Cemetery” in south Minneapolis drew hundreds. People held candles in silence, marking the amount of time that former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck. Relatives of Jamar Clark, and family members of other people killed in interactions with police, spoke to the crowd.

Near the memorial, fireworks lit up the sky into the night as people absorbed the memorial, passed out meals, danced, and had conversations about the meaning of Juneteenth.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More