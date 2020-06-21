Minnesota

Patrol: Four dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W

MPR News Staff

Four people died and a fifth person was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday along Interstate 35W in Richfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

According to the Patrol:

A Nissan Murano SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35W near 66th Street — just south of the Crosstown — when it collided with a northbound GMC Terrain SUV just before 10 p.m.

Three of the four people in the Terrain died at the scene; the fourth was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with what the Patrol said were life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Murano, a 21-year-old St. Paul man, died at the scene.

In its report Sunday morning, the Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

