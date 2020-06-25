Patients are checked in and directed to the next stop at the curbside collection facility in May at St. Cloud Hospital.

Some 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Minnesotans in their 20s who said they went to bars in the south-central part of the state on June 12 and 13, according to health officials.

Despite some hopeful trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, Minnesota officials now worry that many people — especially young adults — aren’t doing enough to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 as they return to social spaces.

While those young people may be less likely to suffer complications from COVID-19, the concern is that they may be inadvertently spreading the disease to grandparents or other vulnerable populations.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, on Wednesday implored all Minnesotans to wear masks and keep their distance from others while in indoor social spaces. “I don't want to suggest that we don’t want people to have fun. The concern is if there’s crowding.”

She didn’t say exactly where, or which bars, drove the cluster.

Also Wednesday, the latest data continued to show a slowing death rate — and the first time since mid-April that the state reported four consecutive days of deaths in the single digits. The number of people hospitalized and in intensive care continued a decline, too.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:

33,763 cases confirmed via 529,643 tests

1,397 deaths

3,897 cases requiring hospitalization

340 people remain hospitalized; 160 in intensive care

29,707 patients no longer needing isolation

Racial disparities

State officials have been encouraging people who participated in protests following the killing of George Floyd to get tested for COVID-19. The Health Department has offered free testing in Minneapolis and St. Paul the past two weeks.

While officials have been encouraged that positive cases are running less than 2 percent — suggesting that a rapid spread of the disease stemming from the protests is not happening in a way officials had feared — the testing has revealed some stark racial disparities.

Ehresmann said results of two weeks of that testing showed wide differences in the rates of positive results for COVID-19. She said the positive rate for whites was 0.2 percent, but it was 1.3 percent for Blacks, 7.4 percent for Latino populations and 5 percent for people of Asian heritage.

People of color made up 40 percent of those tested, but 90 percent of the positives.

Ehresmann said the data reinforces her agency’s concern over racial disparities "due to differences in rates of underlying health conditions and job exposure risk."

Meatpacking hot spots remain

Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.

That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 828 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors. Both have been partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.

While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.

Health officials held a COVID-19 testing push in Austin, Minn., over the weekend.

Nobles, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,635 confirmed cases Wednesday. About 1 in 14 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although there have only been a few additional cases recorded the past few days.

Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.

Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.

An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Tuesday, confirmed cases were at 2,140 with 19 deaths.

Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.

As of Wednesday, the Health Department reported 561 people have now tested positive in the county, the same as Tuesday.

Cases have also climbed noticeably in Cottonwood County (126 cases), home to a pork processing plant in Windom, and in Lyon County (279 cases), around a turkey processor in Marshall.

Developments from around the state

Masks to be required at St. Cloud State University this fall

St. Cloud State University will require masks to be worn in its campus buildings this fall.

The university announced this week it will require face coverings for all students, faculty and staff in its buildings at least for fall semester beginning Aug. 24. St. Cloud State will offer a mix of in-person and online classes this fall.

Jennifer Super, director of the school’s emergency preparedness and transportation services, said the decision should provide some clarity and comfort for people returning to campus this fall.

"I think it provided answers for people that were asking — ‘Are we going to make [masks] mandatory?’” Super said. "It sets the tone for the fall that our students and employees' safety is No. 1.”

Super said details are still being worked out, but the policy likely will apply to buildings, classrooms, shared office spaces and outdoor areas where it's difficult to practice social distancing.

St. Cloud State's approach differs from the University of Minnesota, which is strongly recommending but not requiring masks.

— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News

COVID-19 in Minnesota

