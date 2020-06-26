Self-portraits: George Floyd's memorial, one month later

Angela Chatfield and her daughter, Rachel Moe, take a self-portrait together Thursday at the "Say Their Names Cemetery" one month after George Floyd was killed outside a nearby store in Minneapolis. When asked about her experience of the last month, Moe said, "Even with the passing of George Floyd there have been so many other casualties at the hands of white supremacy and at the hands of cops. ... It's been overwhelming and it's been traumatizing to say the least," Chatfield said. "I'm glad it's come to a head so that it cannot be ignored anymore. It took the tragedy in Minneapolis to make it go worldwide and full scale, and it has to stop."

One month after George Floyd was killed, the site of his death has turned into a memorial where people come to mourn, reflect, celebrate, protest and be together.

Photographers Evan Frost and Keren Habtes spent Thursday afternoon helping people at the memorial take self-portraits in places meaningful to them. Visitors to the site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue also shared their reflections on the last month.

Brandon Odum and his 7-year-old son Jaylon at the George Floyd memorial. "There is so much that needs to change. In general, the perception of Black people in society as a whole needs to change. D.L. Hughley often says that the worst place for Black people to live is in white people's imagination, and I think that's true to an extent and needs to change. People need to see others who are different from them regardless of their race, and just see humanity," Odum said. Facilitated by Evan Frost and Keren Habtes | MPR News

Nurse Jeanette Rupert grew up in the neighborhood and still calls it home, despite living in Brooklyn Park now. "The last month has been a roller coaster of emotions," Rupert said. "My hope is that change is for the better. That this is not a fad, or a phase or something cool to do or a way to make yourself look better by volunteering or contributing. These are real people who live in this community, and these are real-life people who live in this community." Facilitated by Evan Frost and Keren Habtes | MPR News

Jordan Truby and Courtney Durgens are both nurses from Houston who came to assist with treating COVID-19 patients; they arrived one week after Floyd was killed. "I feel like it's nice to see people of different cultures and different backgrounds supporting us, and I hope that continues. Because if we're not seeing things on social media or in the media as much, [that] doesn't mean that we should stop," Durgens said. Facilitated by Evan Frost and Keren Habtes | MPR News

Andre Robinson and Gloria Williams at the "Say Their Names Cemetery," located near the site where George Floyd was killed. "My hope for the future is that this will give us a different outlook on life. Stop being prejudiced, stop being mean and just treat people the way you want to be treated. And for the ones out here, these killers with badges, they have to go. And it’s so unfortunate that the whole police department has to pay the price for some evil monster. You know, when we start seeing changes made, the younger generation will just feel like all this protesting is starting to pay off, and changes are being made," Williams said. Facilitated by Evan Frost and Keren Habtes | MPR News