Self-portraits: George Floyd's memorial, one month later

One month after George Floyd was killed, the site of his death has turned into a memorial where people come to mourn, reflect, celebrate, protest and be together.
Photographers Evan Frost and Keren Habtes spent Thursday afternoon helping people at the memorial take self-portraits in places meaningful to them. Visitors to the site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue also shared their reflections on the last month.
Before you go...
MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.