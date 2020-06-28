Photos: Taking Back Pride marches through downtown Minneapolis

Shadae Thomas (center) holds up a transgender pride flag while marching with partner Madeline Schroeder (second from left, with rainbow flag) on Sunday during the Taking Back Pride march in Minneapolis. Hundreds of people took to the streets in downtown Minneapolis for the event.

Taking Back Pride marched through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, drawing hundreds of people to — in the words of one organizer — "bring back the roots of what Pride is.”

With the traditional Twin Cities Pride festival canceled because of the pandemic, Taking Back Pride took to the streets. It began four years ago in protest of police presence at Twin Cities Pride, after a jury acquitted police officer Jeronimo Yanez of all charges in the death of Philando Castile. The verdict came less than two weeks before the Pride celebration that year.

People dance Sunday after the Taking Back Pride march ended at Loring Park in Minneapolis. Although the annual Twin Cities Pride parade had been canceled due to COVID-19, Taking Back Pride organizers continued with their march through downtown Minneapolis to celebrate both Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement. Taking Back Pride marchers walk by murals on Nicollet Mall as they make their way through downtown Minneapolis to Loring Park. Isa Wallen (center) hugs Dani VanPelt, 10, on Sunday during Taking Back Pride in Minneapolis. Dani, who spoke before the march took place, said it was inspiring to see so many people show support and call for social and racial justice.

Taking Back Pride, a collaboration of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and 19 other organizations, has protested the police presence at Pride every year since. This year, the march within the march was a standalone event.

Sam Martinez, an organizer with Taking Back Pride and the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, told MPR News ahead of the event that one of the goals of Taking Back Pride is to center Black transgender people and increase their visibility in the LGBTQ movement.

