Watch live: Senate hearing on reopening schools, workplaces amid COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other government health officials testify on Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Kevin Dietsch | AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Tuesday will discuss plans for reopening schools and work offices that have been shuttered by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The panel will hear from health officials on the White House coronavirus task force — Drs. Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield and Stephen Hahn — as well as Dr. Brett Giroir of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The meeting comes as cases of the deadly respiratory virus have spiked across the United States, following calls from President Donald Trump for states to reopen their economies and phase back into normal operations, despite health experts' guidance.

The president himself has bucked conventional wisdom on slowing the spread of COVID-19, holding large rallies as part of his reelection campaign.

So far, more than 125,000 people in the United States have died from coronavirus infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States has been hardest hit by the virus, with some 2.5 million confirmed cases.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.