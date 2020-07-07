Politics and Government

Walz set to call special session for Monday

Brian Bakst
St. Paul

The Minnsota State Government Mall
The legislative session will be triggered by an extension of the peacetime authority Gov. Tim Walz has used to manage Minnesota’s COVID-19 response.
Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Administration

Gov. Tim Walz is prepared to call Minnesota lawmakers into a special session that would begin Monday. 

The legislative session will be triggered by an extension of the peacetime authority Walz has used to manage Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. Lawmakers can revoke the executive power of the Democratic governor if both chambers vote to do so. That outcome is unlikely with DFLers in charge of the House.

The first special session this summer ended without much to show for it. Disagreements over changes to policing and a package of state-financed construction projects left both undone.

Walz said he intends to call lawmakers back for an open-ended session to coincide with the 30-day extension of the peacetime emergency. But he said other issues should get top billing.

“Obviously we cannot walk away without doing some police reforms in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder,” he said at an event Tuesday focused on child care assistance grants. “And we also have bonding that is part of the economy that is really important and some supplemental issues that need to be addressed.”

Walz said he spoke extensively with legislative leaders on Monday in an effort to sort through some areas of contention early.“I am optimistic,” Walz said. “It was bipartisan. There were positions that were being staked out. But it was in the best intentions of Minnesotans.”

