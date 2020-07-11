Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for third straight day

Wisconsin hit another daily high Saturday in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the state's record for the third day in a row.

The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states.

Wisconsin's confirmed case total now stands at 35,679.

Health officials confirmed that seven more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's tally to 821.

Of the 12,019 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7 percent were positive. That was up from 6.6 percent earlier in the week.

In efforts to curb the spread of the virus, Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks in public starting on Monday. Gov. Tony Evers also mandated masks for state employees working in state buildings. And the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously to require the wearing of masks inside all campus buildings.

There is no statewide mask mandate. Evers has said it's unlikely to happen after the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May struck down his “safer at home” order.