Woman fatally shot in car in Minneapolis; child injured by flying glass

A woman is dead after shots were fired into the car she was riding in Saturday night in Minneapolis. A young child in the car was wounded by flying glass.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. near 26th and Emerson Avenue North.

Authorities said it appears there was an altercation between the driver of the car and people in another vehicle. Shots were fired from the second vehicle, striking the woman. She later died at a hospital.

The child — who police said is younger than 5 — was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The male driver was not hurt.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released; police had not announced any arrests as of Sunday night.