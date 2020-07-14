Politics and Government

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized again

Nina Totenberg

Share story

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at an awards ceremony in February in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at an awards ceremony in February in Washington, D.C.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital, this time to treat a possible infection. She spiked a fever Monday night, according to a press release from the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted in August.

The procedure was done at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after Ginsburg was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release from the court's press officer, the justice is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

It marks the second time Ginsburg has been hospitalized recently. In May, the justice underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More