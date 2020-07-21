Politics and Government

Trump holds press briefing after hiatus

Alana Wise

Share story

The White House press secretary says President Trump is "the right person to give information to the American people," despite past missteps at press briefings.
The White House press secretary says President Trump is "the right person to give information to the American people," despite past missteps at press briefings.
Evan Vucci/AP

Updated: 4:44 p.m.

More than 140,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19 and cases continue to surge in hot spots across the country. President Trump had turned his attention elsewhere, but said Monday that he will resume the daily coronavirus task force briefings that were a fixture of the administration's early response.

As of Tuesday, however, an afternoon event was being billed as a news conference for the president, rather than a task force briefing. It was not immediately clear which, if any, members of the coronavirus response team would join the president for his remarks.

In the past iteration of the briefing, Trump often overshadowed his administration's health updates and at times provided false, dangerous information. In one such instance, Trump made the thoroughly debunked proposal that strong disinfectants injected into the body could be a viable treatment for coronavirus sufferers.

When asked Tuesday morning whether these sort of missteps suggested that perhaps Trump was not the best person to helm the daily briefings, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended her boss as a trailblazer through the global health crisis.

"The president is the right person to give information to the American people. He was elected by the American people. He's been a leader on this," McEnany said.

"And, boy, does he get the information to a lot of the American people, as noted by the ratings," she added.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More