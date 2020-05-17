COVID-19

A 'Lost Boy' teaches a lesson for the pandemic: How to be resilient

Malaka Gharib

Resilience. It's the word of the hour.

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, many people are wondering: How do you find the strength to keep going when everything seems bleak?

Manyang Reath Kher, a Sudanese refugee now living in the U.S., shares his moment of deepest despair — and how he pulled through.

panel 1
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 2
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 4
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 5
panel 5
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 6
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

