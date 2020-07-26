COVID-19

Wisconsin reports 957 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press

Share story

Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 957 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one new death.

The percentage of positive tests was nearly 9.6 percent. In Minnesota on Sunday, it was 5.2 percent.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 48,827 people have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The newly reported death raises Wisconsin's death toll to 892. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,574, with 51,153 confirmed cases.

A total of 312 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals with known cases of the virus as of Sunday, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. That's 19 fewer than last Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Wisconsin confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, along with 953 newly reported cases.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More