Wisconsin reports 957 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 957 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one new death.

The percentage of positive tests was nearly 9.6 percent. In Minnesota on Sunday, it was 5.2 percent.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 48,827 people have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The newly reported death raises Wisconsin's death toll to 892. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,574, with 51,153 confirmed cases.

A total of 312 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals with known cases of the virus as of Sunday, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. That's 19 fewer than last Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Wisconsin confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, along with 953 newly reported cases.