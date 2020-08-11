Finlay Marube, a medical lab scientist, administers a COVID-19 test Friday at the testing site at North Memorial Health Specialty Center in Robbinsdale, Minn.

Minnesota health officials are increasingly concerned over reports of despondent residents in long-term care. That’s one of the reasons they’re loosening restrictions on visitors to long-term care with new guidance that would open the door wider.

“Loneliness, depression, isolation and heartbreak are all safety issues,” Aisha Elmquist, the state’s deputy ombudsman for long-term care, told reporters Monday as she and other public health leaders answered questions around the latest COVID-19 data.

“Everyone needs others,” she added, “including those who live in long-term care settings.”

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota:

61,516 cases confirmed (625 new) via 1,172,118 tests

1,660 deaths (three new)

5,606 cases requiring hospitalization

320 people remain hospitalized; 159 in intensive care

54,364 patients no longer needing isolation

Children, teens drive new cases

Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 14,000.

However, the last two days of data show Minnesotans younger than age 20 have become the age group with the most new confirmed COVID-19 cases, passing 20-somethings.

The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.

Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases. But the disease is present in all parts of the state, including the north, which had largely avoided the outbreak until recently.

Many of the state’s fastest-growing outbreaks relative to population are in northern Minnesota. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 241 cases as of Monday.

Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic, but new cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

More visitors, although gains remain ‘fragile’

The Health Department Monday reported three more people had died, bringing the total to 1,660 since the pandemic began. Among those who’ve died, about 75 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.

That death toll is one of the reasons long-term care has faced steep visitor restrictions.

In early May, the Walz administration unveiled a “battle plan” to safeguard Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities, including expanded testing, more personal protective gear for health workers and a promise to maintain “adequate” staffing when workers fall ill.

It helped drive daily death counts down to mostly single digits. Now, though, officials worry those gains may slip away as COVID-19 ripples across the state.

They said they’re seeing new cases tied to long-term care facilities that they believe are being driven largely by community spread and brought in inadvertently by facility staff as restrictions on daily life loosen and people return to indoor gathering spaces and attend family events.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, urged people to stay vigilant against the spread of the disease — wearing masks in indoor gathering places, social distancing and washing hands — and warned that the work to limit spread among vulnerable populations was at risk.

“This is fragile and we are very concerned that the progress we have made can be at risk, and can even be lost, if we let up on our precautions,” she said. “We need everyone in Minnesota to be doing their part to limit transmission. We are all connected to each other.”

The big-picture situation in long-term care is “quite positive,” Jan Malcolm said Monday, noting that 90 percent of assisted living facilities in Minnesota and 71 percent of skilled nursing homes have had no cases of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

“We’re trying to create a path, guidance, some visibility into what would be the right process” to open doors to more visitors, she said. “But a lot of it is very situation-dependent.”

Still, officials were clearly moved to act by some of the harrowing stories they’ve heard of seniors despondent in isolation.

“We simply cant keep loved ones in isolation with no end in site,” said Lindsey Krueger, director of the Health Department’s office of health facility complaints.

Developments from around the state

St. Peter pool closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A southern Minnesota city cut its pool season short after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

St. Peter, Minn., city officials posted on its Facebook page that one of their pool employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Pool immediately ended its season.

The city said exposure risk was low because of the safety measures that were in place to reduce spreading the virus.

The public outdoor pool opened for the season just a little over a month ago.

— Hannah Yang | MPR News

Grand Portage reports first confirmed case

Officials with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said Saturday that they've confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the reservation in far northeastern Minnesota.

They said the patient, a man in his 30s, lives on the reservation.

"The patient remains in quarantine, complied with mandatory contact tracing protocols and has been interviewed by health officials," band officials said in an online post. "Currently, our concern is for the health of this patient and the continued safety and health of the community."

Cook County — which includes the reservation — has just five confirmed cases as of Sunday, though officials have long said the actual number of cases across the state is higher than what's confirmed.

The news from Grand Portage follows an announcement from the Fond du Lac Band last Wednesday that it had confirmed the first two COVID-19 cases on its reservation near Cloquet.

— Andrew Krueger | MPR News

School guidance shifting with case counts

State health officials last week said they’d use county-level COVID-19 data as the starting point to help school districts decide whether to bring kids back into their buildings this fall. Newly updated data, though, is already altering the landscape.

Fresh numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health have changed the guidance for school reopening in 27 counties — if the school year started today.

Rising COVID-19 caseloads mean schools in seven counties are recommended to use more distance learning than the original recommendations issued last week.

For example, Sherburne County last week reported 15.8 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, which meant the state recommended its schools have in-person education for grade schoolers and a mix of in-person and distance learning for secondary students.

An extra week of rising cases, however, brought Sherburne up to 23.3 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days — which brings a recommendation of hybrid learning for all students.

The other six counties to see their reopening recommendations downgraded were Faribault, Martin, Norman, Red Lake and Rock counties.

In 20 counties, falling case counts mean a change in recommendation for the better in terms of bringing kids back to buildings.

Carver County, for example, fell from 20.8 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days last week to 17.9 this week, moving it from hybrid learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary school.

These metrics, based on COVID-19 cases, form the starting point as districts and the Health Department negotiate specific learning models for each district.

The case figures fueling these recommendations are somewhat out of date, because of how the agency is calculating its numbers.

The recommendations releases Thursday are based on case data from between July 12 and July 25, while next week will see updated data based on cases from July 19 to Aug. 1.

— David H. Montgomery | MPR News

