Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 7.7%

Minnesota's jobless numbers continued to fall last month, but remain considerably higher than before the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to new data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.7 percent in July, down from 8.6 percent in June.

Minnesota added more than 32,000 jobs last month, many in leisure, hospitality, food service, arts and entertainment. Some sectors of the economy lost jobs, including professional services, information, mining, logging and construction.

Minnesota's jobless rate has been falling since hitting a record high in May. Still, it remains more than double what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the state's economy is moving in the right direction, but he cautioned that job growth is slowing.

Unemployment has affected some Minnesotans more than others during the pandemic. The jobless rate among Black and Hispanic groups last month was higher than among white workers.