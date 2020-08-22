Sturgis bikers and St. Olaf College students found some common ground this week in Minnesota, but not in a good way: COVID-19 came calling.

Health officials have confirmed 15 cases among Minnesotans who traveled to South Dakota for the massive motorcycle rally earlier this month, and they expect more to come.

In Northfield, Minn., 17 St. Olaf students were suspended for the fall semester for being at an off-campus party without wearing masks or social distancing, and where at least one person was infected with COVID-19 and exposed others.

"This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop," David Anderson, the school’s president said in a message sent to students. “Others in attendance exposed innocent students, like roommates, who are now having to pay a costly price for others’ poor choices."

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota:

68,133 cases confirmed (835 new) via 1,340,850 tests (18,630 new)

1,753 deaths (eight new)

6,064 cases requiring hospitalization

296 people remain hospitalized; 136 in intensive care

60,920 patients no longer needing isolation

Sturgis ‘ripe’ for COVID-19

Public health leaders have worried for weeks about Minnesotans carrying COVID-19 back from Sturgis. Among the 15 Minnesota cases confirmed Friday, one person is in the hospital.

More cases are expected to surface in the coming days from the Aug. 7-16 rally, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. She urged anyone who went to self-isolate for 14 days, get tested if they don’t feel well and stay home until they get the test results.

The rally drew some 460,000 people from across the country. Most people didn't take significant precautions against COVID-19 infections.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm had repeatedly expressed concerns that Sturgis would be a petri dish for the disease and that she was disappointed South Dakota had OK’d the rally given that it would attract people from around the country, including places where COVID-19 cases were climbing.

Sturgis, she said as the rally kicked off, will be a “pretty ripe environment for further spread.”

The Sturgis confirmations come as new confirmed cases continue to rise steeply, with 835 new cases reported Friday.

“The way out of this mess is clear,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, said earlier this week as she implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public indoor spaces, socially distance, stay away from large gatherings and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

“Health care professionals and health care providers have their roles to play — and so does every single Minnesotan. We need people to do the right thing.”

Southern Minnesota cases trending up

Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases, although there’s an upswing now in southern Minnesota.

Northern Minnesota cases have been mostly on the rise since early July, although new counts have retreated in recent days. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 287 cases and one death as of Friday.

Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic.

New cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks, although the problem has resurfaced recently in McLeod County (293 cases), where more than 20 employees at a Seneca Foods plant in Glencoe were identified recently in an outbreak.

Le Sueur and Waseca counties are also seeing big, recent case increases. Le Sueur showed 302 cases and two deaths as of Friday. Ehresmann said that while there’s been some workplace transmission of the disease, the jumps in those counties is due to community spread.

College concerns grow as fall semester nears

Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 15,500. The median age of cases is 36.

State health authorities on Friday urged parents and others to make sure children in their care are up to date in their immunizations.

They reiterated their concern about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.

Clusters of cases surfaced in late June around college bars, including in Mankato, Minneapolis and St. Cloud. Concerns over similar potential outbreaks are percolating again as the fall semester nears.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced Friday that she’s proposing that three of the U’s campuses — in the Twin Cities, Rochester and Duluth — begin classes online for at least the first two weeks of school this fall.

Separately on Friday, state officials acknowledged their disappointment at the St. Olaf situation.

“It’s really disappointing to see this kind of behavior just as classes are beginning to start,” said Ehresmann, a St. Olaf graduate.

“I hope that for these students this is an opportunity to learn about the importance of how you make a difference in the community,” she said, “not only what you do in your careers but by the choices that you make.”

Move in, move out For in-person college, everything rests on the first few weeks

Developments from around the state

U of M president proposes online-only start to fall semester

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel says she's proposing that undergrads at three U campuses — including the Twin Cities — begin classes online only for at least the first two weeks of school this fall.

The announcement on Friday comes in response to news that several colleges and universities around the country have had to cancel or pause their on-campus learning this week because COVID-19 is spreading among their students.

The proposal to mostly delay in-person undergraduate classes also includes Duluth and Rochester.

It would also delay move-in for students who live in on-campus housing.

The university's board of regents is expected to take up Gabel's proposal in a special meeting on Monday.

— MPR News staff

School guidance map shifts again

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota continues to change school reopening recommendations around the state.

In the latest batch of calculations released Thursday, 11 counties saw their recommendations change for the worse if school started today, away from in-person learning for all students, while six counties saw improvements.

David H. Montgomery | MPR News

St. Louis County, for example, had a two-week total of 7.6 new cases per 10,000 residents in last week’s update. In this week’s update, which covers from July 26 to Aug. 8, St. Louis County averaged 11.5 cases per 10,000 residents.

That changed the recommendation for schools there from in-person learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary students and a mix of in-person and distance learning for upper grades.

Officials say the school reopening recommendations from per-capita case figures are intended to be a starting point for decision-making, with the final calls made by school districts in consultation with the Department of Health.

There’s no geographic pattern to where counties are seeing their recommendations go up or down.

For example, among the nine counties in southwest corner of Minnesota, three saw their recommendation change for the worse in this week’s update, four saw improvements, and two stayed the same.

Overall, 51 counties with about 23 percent of the state’s population currently have a recommendation of in-person learning for all students. Another 26 counties with 32 percent of the state’s population are in the category of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students.

Nine counties have case levels high enough to suggest hybrid learning for all students in the Health Department’s rubric — but they include Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Scott counties, and altogether cover 45 percent of the state’s population.

Just one county, Red Lake, is recommended to have elementary students do hybrid learning while secondary students do remote learning full time.

No counties currently have so many cases that they’d be recommended to have all students remote, if school started today.

— David Montgomery | MPR News

Need help with rent, mortgage? Here’s how to get it

Starting Monday, Minnesotans can apply for a slice of the $100 million in rent and mortgage assistance from Minnesota Housing.

The money is intended for Minnesotans who are financially struggling from COVID-19 and meet certain income requirements. Applicants can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; staff speaking multiple languages will be on hand.

They can also text 211 and type “MNRENT,” or go online to 211unitedway.org. Once the process begins, applicants can track their status online.The $100 million dollars is from the federal CARES act and can help pay housing costs like rent, mortgage, lot fees in manufactured home parks, and utility payments.

While the money is for both homeowners and renters, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said she hopes homeowners are exploring all their options.

“We really encourage people who have a mortgage to reach out to their financial institution, and find out if they are eligible to get forbearance because a lot of financial institutions are offering the ability not to pay right away," Ho said.

— Melissa Townsend | MPR News

