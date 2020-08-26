Watch: Spotlight on the Future of Policing

Spotlight on the Future of Policing is part of a series of convenings MPR is committed to leading over the next year to bring awareness, dialogue and potential solutions to Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities — in education, health, economic opportunities and many other areas.

Through conversations with community leaders that are shaped by our curious, engaged audience, MPR hopes to encourage new connections and relationships that will help Minnesota communities make progress toward equity and inclusion.

The Aug. 26 virtual event, hosted by MPR News reporter Brandt Williams, focused in on the conversations many communities are having about what policing should look like following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and how far to go with changes to the system. The guests discussed what role police departments and officers should play in communities — especially where Black and Indigenous people and people of color have been disproportionately impacted — and how all communities can provide public safety to their residents while helping dismantle racism.

Have thoughts or questions on the event and its topics? Check out our Ground Level project page for different ways to share your experience.

Consider reading Brandt’s reporting focused on efforts to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and how Minneapolis residents are reacting to the debate. You can also listen back to the interviews MPR News hosts have done in recent months about police unions and reform, community-led public safety efforts, police training and what meaningful police reform would look like.

Also, check out Spotlight on Black Trauma and Policing, a Call to Mind event hosted by MPR’s Angela Davis to amplify Minnesota's Black community in a dialogue about how the killing of George Floyd is a recent, high-profile example of historic racial injustice and ongoing cultural trauma. Learn more about the event and MPR's initiative to foster new conversations about mental health at calltomindnow.org.

Guests: