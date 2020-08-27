Eric Heukeshoven, an assistant music professor at St Mary’s University, is preparing to drive to Rochester this Saturday for the first-ever Minnesota Music Video Menagerie.

The battle-of-the-bands-style event features all kinds of music, with opening live performances by rapper Jae Havoc and Fires of Denmark. The free drive-in event takes place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the History Center of Olmsted County with a rain-date on Sunday. The videos will play after dark on the big screen, with sound streamed on a local FM station. The event is capped at 100 cars in order to allow for social distancing, so make sure to register before you go.

"The Chosen Ones / Ras, Acrylic on Chipboard panel," by Heidi Jeub of Little Falls, Minn. Courtesy of Heidi Jeub

Artist Anne Labovitz of St. Paul recommends painter Heidi Jeub’s exhibition Far Away / So Close: Old Friends and New in Little Falls. Inspired in part by the way the coronavirus has affected our interactions with others, Jeub conducts Zoom conversations with friends old and new, then uses those conversations to inspire abstract paintings on repurposed cardboard sheets.

Passers-by at Great River Arts will see a mix of finished paintings and blank cardboard hung on the wall. The finished paintings will be revealed over the course of the exhibition period, inviting onlookers to continue to pay attention. Art lovers outside of Little Falls can track the exhibition’s progress here. It runs through Sept. 26.

Ron Pearson of St. Paul says he appreciates using art as a reason to safely leave the house during the pandemic. He is enjoying the Sidewalk Concert Series put on by Everett and Charlie, an art gallery in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis.

An eclectic variety of Minnesota musicians perform Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September, weather permitting. The concert series is free, though the musicians accept tips. Pearson says you can also enjoy the music from the patio of Harriet Brasserie next door, or browse the art hung in the alley. Or, mask up and venture inside Everett and Charlie to browse art from more than 60 Minnesota artists.