Crime, Law and Justice

10 more charged in connection to recent unrest in Minneapolis

The Associated Press
Police in riot gear stand in a line.
State Troopers hold a line on Second Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 26.
Evan Frost | MPR News file

Prosecutors in Hennepin County have filed charges against 10 additional people in connection with last week’s unrest in downtown Minneapolis.

The announcement by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office brings the total number of people charged to 26 so far.

Nine of the people charged face third-degree burglary charges. One person is charged with drug possession.

Six of those charged on Monday are from Minneapolis, KARE-TV reported. The others are from Medina, Bloomington, Burnsville and Shoreview. The defendants range in age from 22 to 50.

Last week’s unrest started after false social media rumors led some people to believe a homicide suspect had been shot by Minneapolis police, when the man actually took his own life.

It happened in an environment that one community leader called a “tinderbox,” days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., and three months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

