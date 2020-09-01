Education

U of M students to face curbs, curfews as they return to campus quarters

Tim Nelson
St. Paul
Goldy statue wearing a mask.
A statue of Goldy, the mascot of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, with a mask on is seen on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus in April.
Glenn Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP file

Share

University of Minnesota students returning to campuses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester will find their movements restricted early on as the university works to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A four-step plan laid out Tuesday by U President Joan Gabel includes confining undergraduate and graduate students mostly to their residence halls or university-owned apartments for 10 days — except for work, eating or attending any in-person classes.

Students would also be prohibited from visiting off-campus businesses.

The second two-week phase offers wider access, but includes a 9 p.m. curfew for resident students. A midnight curfew will follow for two weeks after that.

A fourth step lifts the time restrictions, although masks, social distancing and other precautions will remain in place.

The policy says students who don’t comply may be subject to discipline.

The plan does not apply to students on the U’s Morris or Crookston campuses, who have already moved in, or to students who live off campus.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More