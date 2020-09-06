Sports

Source: Adrian Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit Lions

The Associated Press
Washington running back Adrian Peterson
Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility on Aug. 24 in Ashburn, Va.
Nick Wass | AP

Running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal. The Lions and the Vikings both play in the NFC North division.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the NFL career rushing list — though at this stage of his career, Peterson may need his workload managed. He did rush for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games and rebounding nicely after a one-season stop in Arizona.

