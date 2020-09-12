Politics and Government

Capitol rally targets Minnesota's COVID-19 state of emergency

MPR News Staff
Demonstrators rally on the steps in front of the Minnesota Capitol
Demonstrators rally on the steps in front of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday. People rallied at the Capitol to show support for President Trump and local law enforcement, and to protest Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 state of emergency.
Ben Hovland for MPR News

Share

More than 100 people rallied outside the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul on Saturday in support of President Trump, and against statewide pandemic policies they say are infringing on personal freedoms and damaging the economy.

The "United We Stand & Patriots March 2020" event was organized by a group called the Minnesota Patriot Alliance. Among the attendees were some who drove tractors 200 miles from Menahga and Wolf Lake, Minn., calling for an end to Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 state of emergency.

United We Stand rally at Minnesota Capitol

The group marched from near the Cathedral of Saint Paul to the Capitol grounds, singing and carrying flags. Some in the crowd carried long guns and wore body armor.

State troopers separated the group from about 14 counter-protesters, two of whom they arrested about two hours into the event. Otherwise there were no reports of physical confrontations or violence.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More