1 person shot in Edina hospital parking lot; police searching for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting at the M Health Fairview hospital in Edina, Minn., on Monday night.

Edina officials say they were called to the hospital just before 9 p.m. and found a shooting victim in the hospital parking lot. Police didn’t offer details on the identity of the victim, the extent of injuries from the shooting or whether the victim had any affiliation with the hospital, but said the victim was able to provide a description of the assailant.

The suspect fled the scene, and police told residents nearby to stay in their homes.

City officials said the parking lot, hospital and surrounding medical buildings were on “lockdown” as police investigated the shooting. Social media reports indicated roads in the area were also being blocked off as officers looked for a suspect.

Authorities said they were looking for an Asian male in his 30s with shaved hair, a tattoo on the right side of his neck and wearing sweatpants.

Police were asking anyone who might know more about the shooting or the suspect to come forward.

M Health Fairview offered few details about the incident, but confirmed a shooting on its hospital campus. “M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital is secure and is providing full service for patients in the Emergency Department,” the health system said in a statement released Monday night.