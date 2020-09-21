High school league changes course, OKs MN fall volleyball season
The Minnesota State High School League has voted to bring fall volleyball back for high schools across the state, starting next week.
The 20-member governing board Monday voted to start a late season with a 10-day practice season before matches start as soon as Oct. 8. The plan now calls for an 11-week season.
League officials in August decided to push volleyball and football into the spring season due to COVID-19.
The league’s board is still discussion on whether to resume fall football, with discussion of the likelihood that many fields may not be playable in spring season.
A vote on football is expected later Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back here later for more details.