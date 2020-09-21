Sports

High school league changes course, OKs MN fall volleyball season

Tim Nelson
Volleyballs sit in a bin in front of a volleyball team in a gym.
Volleyballs sit in a bin at North High School on September 2019 in North St. Paul.
Andy Kosier | MPR News 2019

The Minnesota State High School League has voted to bring fall volleyball back for high schools across the state, starting next week.

The 20-member governing board Monday voted to start a late season with a 10-day practice season before matches start as soon as Oct. 8. The plan now calls for an 11-week season.

League officials in August decided to push volleyball and football into the spring season due to COVID-19.

The league’s board is still discussion on whether to resume fall football, with discussion of the likelihood that many fields may not be playable in spring season.

A vote on football is expected later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back here later for more details.

