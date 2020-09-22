State's longest-serving Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly steps down

Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly announced Tuesday that she is leaving the job after nearly six years.

Cynthia Bauerly, Department of Revenue Courtesy Minnesota Department of Administration

Bauerly was first appointed revenue commissioner by then-Gov. Mark Dayton in 2015.

She was retained for the cabinet post and appointed again by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019.

She is the state’s longest-serving revenue commissioner.

In announcing the departure, Walz credited Bauerly with improving the state’s taxpayer outreach efforts and helping preserve the Health Care Access Fund. Walz said he is committed to finding someone of the same caliber of leadership.

Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho will fill the role until Walz makes a new pick.

Bauerly’s departure follows the recent exit of Myron Frans as Minnesota Management and Budget commissioner. Frans, another Dayton holdover, preceded Bauerly as revenue commissioner.