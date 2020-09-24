Politics and Government

Trump pays respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

The Associated Press
Three people stand behind a flag-draped casket.
President Donald Trump (left) and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Alex Edelman | AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers. The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Trump has called Ginsburg an "amazing woman," but some spectators were not happy that he came. Moments after he arrived, booing could be heard from spectators who then briefly chanted, "Vote him out."

