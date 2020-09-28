Latest on COVID-19 in MN: More than 2,500 new cases over the weekend

Minnesota’s confirmed COVID-19 case count jumped by more than 2,500 over the weekend, as the state’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed 2,000.

State health officials on Sunday reported the third straight day with more than 1,000 new cases — the first time that's happened in Minnesota during the ongoing pandemic. Saturday’s report saw a record 1,478 newly confirmed cases.

The high number of cases has come as testing also remains at a high level — with Sunday marking the third consecutive day with more than 26,000 results reported, also a first for the pandemic in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and four on Sunday, bringing the overall death toll to 2,008.

The number of Minnesotans newly admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment dropped slightly in Sunday’s report, but the number of new COVID-19 admissions to ICUs continued to climb. The number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 8,474 — another record for Minnesota.

Rising case counts and other data paint a picture indicating the pandemic is far from over, a point public health authorities have been hammering at for weeks as they implore Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor public spaces, socially distance, wash their hands and generally stay out of crowds to curb the disease’s community spread.

Spread is being driven largely now by weddings, funerals and informal get-togethers among friends and families who are not staying vigilant against the disease, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Friday.

While daily death counts have eased since the spring, “the virus is still dangerous,” she said. “COVID did not magically go away or get to be a better virus over the last few months.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,008 deaths (four new)

96,734 confirmed cases (1,077 new); 86,252 off isolation

1,981,100 tests, 1,384,512 people tested

Worries rise around college students, kids

People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — surpassing 22,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 13,100 infections among people ages 20-24.

The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and that spread could hamper attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 9,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With many schools in Minnesota attempting to teach in-person, officials say they are especially concerned about the rising numbers of teens becoming infected and how that could affect decisions to keep school buildings open.

“We’re very concerned about what we’re seeing in the data. Educators have worked very hard to create a safe working plan, but the plan only works if we’re working together,” Ehresmann said Wednesday, adding that “it won’t be too much longer until many schools have difficult decisions to make.”

‘Virus doesn’t care where the state line is’

Regionally, southern and central Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs have driven much of the increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Hot spots have included southwestern Minnesota, where at least 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials describe now as the state’s largest single social spreader event.

Southeastern Minnesota, specifically Winona, has been another hot spot as students return to college at Winona State and other schools. The problem has been compounded by similar outbreaks nearby across the Mississippi River at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Developments around the state

More free COVID-19 testing sites announced

Six cities across the state will have free COVID-19 testing this week as part of community testing efforts by the Minnesota Department of Health.

There will be testing sites Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Bemidji, Bloomington, Maplewood, Marshall, Moorhead and Thief River Falls. There's also testing next Saturday in Maplewood.

Find a complete list of locations and times here.

MDH said you don’t need insurance or identification, and you can get tested even if you don’t have symptoms. They're asking people to make an appointment ahead of time — more information is on the state health department website.

The testing sites are intended for those local communities; if you live farther away, MDH suggests getting tested at your local clinic.

— MPR News Staff

Virus spread shifts the school guidance map

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota continues to change school reopening recommendations around the state.

The most recent batch of recommendations, released Sept. 17, cover cases from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5 — a period that happened to see a late-August spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The result? A full 25 counties saw their COVID-19 case counts slip past one of the Health Department’s thresholds, changing their recommendation toward more distance learning for more students.

In the most recent update, six counties are recommended to have all students do full-time distance learning: Blue Earth, Lyon, Stevens, Waseca, Winona and Yellow Medicine counties. All but Waseca County were previously recommended to allow at least some in-person learning.

Not every county got worse. Eleven counties saw their case rates improve compared to last week’s results, and saw their recommendation shift to more in-person learning.

Overall, 24 largely rural counties have a recommendation of in-person for all students.

A formula produced by the Health Department generates the guidance for districts to help decide whether to have in-person learning, distance learning, or a mix, based on the rate of COVID-19 cases in that district’s county over a two-week period.

These recommendations are only considered the starting point for school districts, which make their own learning plans in cooperation with the Health Department.

New COVID-19 cases, by the date the sample was taken, over the two-week period used for school reopening guidance.

Minnesota’s yo-yoing COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks have meant some drastic swings in school districts’ safe learning recommendations, but state health officials say they’re taking the data irregularities into account when working with schools to set learning plans.

Because Minnesota’s calculation uses weeks-old data and calculates cases by the day a person got tested rather than the day the tests were reported, this update is not affected by recent reporting delays caused by the Labor Day weekend.

— David H. Montgomery | MPR News

