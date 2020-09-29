St. Cloud police say officers shot and killed a man Tuesday evening who was wanted for allegedly shooting at St. Paul police on Monday.

St. Cloud police say they found the suspect just before 6 p.m. sitting in a vehicle on Division Street.

The department says officers blocked the vehicle and tried to arrest the man, but he came out with a firearm. Officers from several law enforcement agencies shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

A woman with him was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul police said the man shot at officers on the city's east side about 24 hours earlier as they were investigating suspicious activity. At least one officer returned fire in the Monday incident, but no one was seriously injured.

The suspect was also wanted for aggravated robbery.