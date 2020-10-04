Wisconsin sets record for COVID-19 cases in single day

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday said the state set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases, with nearly 2,900 positive tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,892 cases and a 20.5 percent positivity rate from 14,084 tests that were processed in the previous day. The previous record for new cases in a single day came on Thursday, with 2,887.

Minnesota saw 1,434 new cases from 29,075 tests in Saturday's report from state health officials.

Wisconsin health officials also announced 19 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the number of fatalities due to complications from the virus to 1,372.

More than 130,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19, with 24,000 of those cases still active. There have been nearly 527 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.