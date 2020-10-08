Nobel literature prize awarded to U.S. poet Louise Glück

A Nobel Prize gold medal, presented to each laureate, during manufacture at the Swedish Mint. The front of the medal has the likeness of Alfred Nobel. Markus Marcetic | Courtesy of Myntverket (Swedish Mint)

The 2020 Nobel Prize in literature was awarded to the U.S. poet Louise Glück "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

As is customary, the announcement was made in Stockholm at The Swedish Academy.

The 2020 Nobel Prize has a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona ($1.12 million). The traditional December awards ceremony in Stockholm will take place virtually this year because of the pandemic.

