Two Minnesota United players test positive for COVID-19

Minnesota United's scheduled Sunday match at FC Dallas has been postponed after two Minnesota players tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Soccer also said Saturday that an Orlando City player and two Columbus Crew staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of those teams' scheduled Sunday game.

In a statement, Minnesota United said it confirmed on Saturday that two first-team players had tested positive. The team did not identify the players.

"Since the first positive COVID-19 test result, all Minnesota United players and staff have been tested three additional times. Two players were confirmed positive cases, however all testing results from the other players and staff have returned negative," the team said in a news release. "Training has been suspended and all players and team staff have gone into quarantine while additional testing and extensive contact tracing takes place."

The Loons had last played at Nashville FC on Tuesday.

The league had earlier postponed Saturday's match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the fourth Rapids match in a row to be postponed because of positive tests.

Twelve Rapids staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24.

The dates for the rescheduled games have not been announced.