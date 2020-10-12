Minnesota's confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by nearly 3,000 over the weekend — the greatest two-day increase of the pandemic to date.

That included a record single-day increase of 1,537 cases in Saturday's report from state health officials as testing also climbed to record levels, with more than 32,000 results reported Saturday. The positivity rate has remained near 5 percent.

The state also saw 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported over the past two days — eight of them residents of long-term care facilities, and the other 12 living in private homes.

Minnesota has now seen more than 1,000 new cases in each of the past four daily updates, and double-digit death tolls in the past three daily updates. The state’s overall death toll now stands at 2,141.

The weekly average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota continued its upward trend to levels not seen in several months.

And active cases in Minnesota remain at a record high — 9,956 as of Sunday’s update. The latest update from the state health department also showed that more than 100,000 people in Minnesota who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have now reached the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,141 deaths (10 new)

112,268 confirmed cases (1,450 new); 100,171 off isolation

2,318,810 tests; 1,578,724 people tested

Rise in cases among age 70-plus Minnesotans

New cases are up dramatically since Sept. 1 in all age groups 30 and older, but the most recent data show a concerning rise in the number of new cases among Minnesotans age 70 and older. It’s not clear why.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 25,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 14,700 among people ages 20-24.

The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and that spread could hamper attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 10,400 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Developments around the state

More free testing sites open this week

The Minnesota Department of Health and local officials are offering another round of free COVID-19 testing sites around the state this week.

Testing sites will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Aitkin, Alexandria, Anoka, Faribault, Luverne and St. Cloud.

Testing also will be available Thursday and Friday afternoons at New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul.

For more details on times and testing locations — and to sign up for an appointment — go to the MDH website.

State health officials also announced that they're opening a second COVID-19 saliva testing site later this week, in Winona.

The state opened its first saliva testing site in Duluth late last month. The second site will open Wednesday at the Winona Mall.

Health Department officials say they are trying to be proactive as COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the state. They say that they're especially concerned about a growing spread of the coronavirus throughout greater Minnesota.

Saliva testing will be available to anyone who wants it or thinks they need it. So far more than 7,000 people have completed saliva testing at the first site in Duluth. State officials plan to open as many as eight more sites across the state in the coming weeks.

The Winona testing site will be open five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday. Find more information here.

Lewis remains in self-quarantine but has tested negative

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis remained in self-quarantine Sunday after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Minnesota Republican told reporters on a Zoom call Sunday that he's feeling fine and planning to get back on the campaign trail as soon as possible.

“I’ve been tested five times in five weeks — all negative. I’ll probably get tested again this week and again, if we get another negative as expected, be back out there. But, feeling good, no issues — you know, just following the protocol," he said.

Lewis is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith

He postponed in-person events starting last Wednesday after learning of the contact. Lewis had also previously self-quarantined after potential exposure to the coronavirus during President Donald Trump's visit to Minnesota on Sept. 30.

