Minnesota House to reconvene for vote on $1.4B bonding bill

The Minnesota House reconvenes Wednesday for what could be its last chance to pass a $1.37 billion public works construction borrowing package, but it requires at least six Republican votes.

The legislation, known as a bonding bill, requires a 60 percent supermajority to pass. And the Democratic-controlled House must approve it before the Republican-controlled Senate can take it up, which could happen Thursday.

The bonding bill is the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session, which ended in May. With less than three weeks to go until the election, this is seen as the Legislature's last chance for the year.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said Monday that she was confident of getting the six GOP votes needed by Wednesday.

The bill would green light more than $1.8 billion worth of construction, with just shy of $1.4 billion of that through long-term bonds sold by the state and backed by the general treasury. The rest is from debt supported by dedicated accounts and local matches.

House Republicans blocked previous attempts to approve the package. They wanted Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to give up the emergency powers that he's used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. They've dropped that demand but are now seeking budget cuts to offset the debt service costs of the bonding bill.