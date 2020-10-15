Previous Floyd arrest raises questions of transparency

If state prosecutors have their way, evidence filed in the case of four police officers charged in George Floyd's death will be kept secret for days while attorneys argue whether they should permanently be kept from the public and journalists.

Their unusual request follows an attempt by one officer’s attorney to introduce body camera footage of Floyd being arrested last year.

Media outlets, including MPR News, are tangling with the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison over the proposed restrictions. On Thursday, the judge overseeing the trial will hear arguments in a courtroom at the Hennepin County Government Center about whether the public should immediately have access to evidence and documents filed before the trial starts.

Ellison’s office filed a request for Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to issue an order automatically making information in the case secret for at least two business days to give both prosecutors and defense attorneys time to deliberate on whether they should ever reach the public.

The prosecution’s request closely follows the introduction of evidence by the attorney representing former officer Thomas Lane in the case. It includes body camera footage of an incident last year where police arrested Floyd, which Lane’s attorney Earl Gray argued was “markedly similar” to Floyd’s behavior on the day he was killed.

The prosecution’s request is being opposed by a coalition of media organizations, including MPR News, the Star Tribune and the New York Times, among others. A similar coalition has been pushing for the trial to be more open to the public and journalists as the court has grappled with safety and security concerns during the pandemic.

There will be no journalists allowed in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing “because of social distancing protocols and the potential number of attorneys appearing,” according to the court’s website. Space is being provided for 18 journalists and one courtroom sketch artist eight floors away in an overflow room with an audio and visual feed. Another overflow room is being made available to 11 members of the public.

Although attorneys for the defendants have agreed that the trial could be more widely streamed, prosecutors have expressed concerns with allowing it to be broadcast.

Floyd died in south Minneapolis on May 25 after ex-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. All four officers involved in restraining Floyd were fired. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing. Former officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The former officers have now been released on bail. They are not expected to be at Thursday’s hearing, as they have waived their right to appear.

Cahill has not yet issued decisions on a number of pretrial motions, including whether the former officers will be tried together and whether the trial will be moved. It’s scheduled to start in March.