The first significant snowfall of the season hits this weekend

A potent storm targets Minnesota over the weekend, bringing the first significant snowfall of the season. It also reinforces a colder pattern that stays in place all of next week.

Friday’s forecast

Minnesota started chilly with 20s north and 30s south. Even the southeastern corner of the state saw below-freezing conditions Friday morning, making it the last part of Minnesota still to see a freeze warning earlier Friday. The rest of the state no longer has those warnings issued as the growing season is considered over.

Highs stay cool and about 10 to 15 degrees below average Friday, in the 30s north and 40s south.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

A disturbance that moved through overnight is bringing enough instability for a few isolated sprinkles or flurries, especially during the morning hours. But overall, it will stay mostly dry with partly sunny skies.

Weekend snow

Overnight Friday, a strong storm starts moving rain and snow across the state. The center of the storm tracks across southern Minnesota through the day Saturday.

Forecast storm position Saturday morning National Weather Service

This will keep most of the moisture in northern Minnesota, while also keeping that part of the state colder, with highs in the 30s, while southern Minnesota briefly gets milder air and highs in the 50s. That combination of colder air and more moisture means much of northern Minnesota could see 1 to 4 inches of snow beginning in the early hours Saturday through Saturday afternoon. Saturday morning travel could be treacherous. Some isolated spots could see even higher snow totals, especially near Lake Superior.

Snow Saturday National Weather Service

Meanwhile, the southern half of the state mostly sees occasional light rain Saturday, but as temperatures drop overnight Saturday, even southern Minnesota could get some light snow early Sunday morning.

As the storm moves away, most of the precipitation clears out by late Sunday morning.

Next week

The pattern next week stays more active, bringing at least some chance for rain or snow most days. This unsettled weather also keeps reinforcing the colder air across the state. Because of this, below average temperatures continue the entire week, with highs mostly in the 30s and 40s north and 40s south.

Here is the Twin Cities forecast through Tuesday, showing the colder air return after the slightly milder day Saturday:

Twin Cities forecast through Tuesday National Weather Service

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.