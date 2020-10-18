Legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman dies at age 100

Sid Hartman, who chronicled Minnesota sports for decades for the Star Tribune and WCCO radio, has died at age 100.

Hartman's son, Chad, tweeted Sunday afternoon that "my father’s extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family."

Hartman's first column in the newspaper was published on Sept. 11, 1945, a little more than a week after the end of World War II — and he kept writing for more than 75 years. He had a column on the Vikings in Sunday's Star Tribune.

“I have followed the advice that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” Hartman wrote in a column in March as he celebrated his 100th birthday. “Even at 100 I can say I still love what I do.”

The son of Russian and Latvian immigrants, Hartman dropped out of Minneapolis North High School in 1936 to work in the circulation department at the Minneapolis Tribune and stayed in the news business for the rest of his life.

From 2009 Sid Hartman talks with MPR

In an age when the lines between the sporting press and local establishments were more blurred, Hartman helped broker a $15,000 purchase in 1947 of the franchise that became the Minneapolis Lakers and eventually joined the NBA. Hartman became the de facto general manager. The Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960 after a dynastic run of five championships, mostly with a sports writer making personnel decisions and handling contract negotiations.

He was inducted in 2003 into the media wing of the Basketball Hall of Fame, receiving the Curt Gowdy Award. In 2010, a statue of him was unveiled outside Target Center, where the Timberwolves play. He had well over 20,000 bylines in the Star Tribune over his decades of writing.

Sid Hartman (left) with his "close personal friend," former Gophers football coach Lou Holtz, in an undated photo. Courtesy of the Star Tribune

In a 2009 interview with MPR News, talked about his success in journalism despite having no formal training as a reporter.

“One thing I've done, if some guy gave me an interview … I'd write him a letter and thank him for it — and I think that made a hit with those guys because not many people do that. )Other journalists) just assume these athletes owe something to the reporter,” Hartman recalled. “I think that's helped me a great deal.”

Hartman frequently referenced famous Minnesota and national sports figures in print as “close personal friends.” From George Steinbrenner to Bob Knight to Pete Carroll, Hartman's rolodex has long been a who's-who of the sports world.

Asked how he scored interviews with hard-to-get athletes, Hartman told MPR in 2009 that “I just either knew somebody who was the subject of the interview, or I knew somebody that knew them. For instance, (sports journalist) Howard Cosell was a good friend of mine and he had some good contacts. He knew the great quarterback for the Jets, Joe Namath, and he helped me get him, and he also knew Muhammad Ali and I was able to get him after a couple of fights, so that's the way it worked. I've got a lot of phone numbers over the years.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.