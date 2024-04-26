Twins sweep the White Sox with a 6-3 victory

The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat Thursday to Minnesota as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs.

Chicago matched Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003 and Washington in 1894 as teams that opened 3-22. Baltimore began 2-23 in 1988.

Julien and José Miranda homered in a three-run sixth inning off Michael Soroka, Julian homered again off John Brebbia in the seventh and Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda went deep against Steven Wilson in the eighth.

Chicago, off to the worst start in franchise history, has been outscored 141-56 and allowed 38 home runs.

Minnesota swept the four-game series, its longest winning streak since five straight from last Aug. 3-7, 2023. Julien has seven home runs this season.

Andrew Vaughn and Korey Lee each had two hits for the White Sox, who wasted 2-0 lead.

Julian and Jeffers homered on consecutive pitches in sixth, and Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles against Tanner Banks (0-2) for a 3-2 lead.