Another snowstorm targets Minnesota over the weekend

A few lingering light snow showers remain Friday behind Thursday’s snowstorm. It also remains mostly cloudy and cold.

Friday’s weather

Lows Friday morning ranged from 20s north to the low 30s south. Due to widespread cloud cover and breezy winds out of the north, temperatures warm little during the day, mostly in the 30s, with 20s in western Minnesota.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

This is 15 to 25 degrees below average.

A few light snow showers, especially in eastern Minnesota, have yet to move out behind Thursday’s storm, but that precipitation continues to clear through the morning.

8:18 a.m. Friday radar National Weather Service

For the Arrowhead, light snow could persist into the afternoon. Otherwise, the state remains mostly cloudy, with just a couple breaks of sunshine possible.

Temperatures turn colder

The northerly wind drops temperatures even colder over the weekend, with highs only making it into the 20s and low 30s, and that colder weather persists through the first half of next week.

Here is that Twin Cities forecast through Monday:

Twin Cities forecast through Monday National Weather Service

Overnight lows will also be a concern, plunging into the single-digits in parts of the state. The coldest lows next week are currently forecast for Tuesday morning, when temperatures in the single-digits and low teens could set record lows.

Tuesday morning low temepratures National Weather Service

Slightly milder air returns the second half of next week, with highs back in the 30s and 40s.

Weekend snow

It is because temperatures have been so much colder than average that our recent storms have brought snow when we would more typically be seeing rain this time of year.

That trend continues this weekend, when a strong storm passing well south of the state brings more accumulating snowfall.

Forecast storm location Sunday morning National Weather Service

Light snow is likely to start moving in Saturday afternoon, then most of the precipitation falls on Sunday before clearing out late day.

While anywhere in the state could see a few flakes, the track of the storm means snow will be heaviest the farther south you get, ranging from 1 to 4 inches, with the southern edge of the state likely to see a few 5 or 6 inch totals.

Weekend snow forecast National Weather Service

After that system moves out, the weather pattern turns much quieter next week, with only isolated precipitation chances in the forecast.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.