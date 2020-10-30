Biden, Trump to hold dueling rallies in Minnesota

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency.

The former vice president announced a drive-in rally in St. Paul Friday afternoon, which would be his second visit to the battleground state this election season. The campaign didn’t release any further details about the event.

Trump’s rally in southern Minnesota — he’s set to speak in the 5 p.m. hour — was originally set to be held at the Rochester International Airport, but then moved to a private company about a half-hour west in Dodge Center, Minn., McNeilus Steel, where several thousand people were expected to attend.

But by late Thursday, the event had moved back to the Rochester airport. Only the first 250 people will be admitted inside the venue.

The sudden change led Republicans to blame state officials for interference close to an election.

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan accused DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison of “playing games with the campaign and denying people’s free right to go and hear from their president four days from the election … We do not live in a world run by tyrannical power leaders."

A Walz spokesperson said the governor’s office had not communicated with the Trump campaign during the day.

An Ellison spokesperson said the Attorney General’s Office asked McNeilus Steel for a preparedness plan Thursday morning and never heard back.

"We did not cancel the event. We have no authority to cancel any events,” said spokesperson John Stiles. “We never cancel any events. We tell people what their responsibilities are and they decide whether or not to go forward.”

Minnesota has long been Democratic turf in presidential races. No Republican presidential candidate has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. Trump has made it a personal project to flip Minnesota, after coming close in 2016, losing the state to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes.

The president has held large rallies recently in Duluth and Bemidji, despite Minnesota’s gathering limit of 250 people aimed at tamping down the spread of the coronavirus, which has been setting new records this month in a fall surge.

Friday marks the beginning of the critical final stretch before the election. Trump’s closing sprint to Election Day also includes three stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

After Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday, Biden will hit Michigan on Saturday, where he’ll hold a joint rally with former President Barack Obama.

