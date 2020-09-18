Trump, Biden to campaign in northern Minnesota

On the same day that early voting begins in Minnesota, both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to make campaign swings through the state.

Biden plans to visit a union training center in Duluth Friday afternoon, and deliver remarks afterwards.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold an airport hangar rally in Bemidji at 6 p.m.

This will be Biden’s first appearance in Minnesota this campaign cycle, although his wife, Jill, toured a Prior Lake elementary school last week. Biden last visited Duluth in 2016, when he campaigned on behalf of former northern Minnesota U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan.

The president’s campaign, by contrast, has made several visits to Minnesota, as he vies to become the first Republican to carry the state in nearly 50 years.

Trump held a similar airport rally in Mankato in August. Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have all visited Duluth in the past two months.

